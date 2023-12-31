Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTM opened at $1,505.01 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,312.00 and a 1 year high of $1,617.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,480.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,498.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter.

WTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

