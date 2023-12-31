Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 265 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $555.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.12 and a 200 day moving average of $484.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

