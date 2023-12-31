Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 454 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $215.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.59. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

