Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 3,525 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ITT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at ITT
In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITT
ITT Stock Performance
ITT stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $121.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.63.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
ITT Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.
ITT Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
