Oak Thistle LLC Sells 7,224 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $10,576,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

