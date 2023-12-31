Oak Thistle LLC Takes $388,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,761 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.57 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

