Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCS. Chardan Capital began coverage on Oculis in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Oculis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oculis

Oculis Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.23 on Friday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth $4,838,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.