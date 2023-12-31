Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.09. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.