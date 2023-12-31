OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Stock Holdings Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,040 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of OPENLANE worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.7 %

KAR opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

