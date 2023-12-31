Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE ONL opened at $5.72 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

About Orion Office REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 19.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

