Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.74 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The stock has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

