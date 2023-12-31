Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
