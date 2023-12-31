Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($6.38) million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.