Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) were down 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 586,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,209,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Trading Down 10.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

In related news, insider Indraneil (Neil) Mahapatra sold 54,864,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £548,642.88 ($697,131.99). Insiders own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.

