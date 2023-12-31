Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Free Report) was down 19.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 44,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 51,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Pacton Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Pacton Gold

(Get Free Report)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.