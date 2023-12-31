Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $294.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

