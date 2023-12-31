PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of PAR Technology worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PAR Technology by 387.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

PAR Technology stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

