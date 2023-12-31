Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.60

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.60 and traded as high as $20.59. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 8,826 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKBK

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $241.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $94,071.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,752.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 539,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.