Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,495,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

