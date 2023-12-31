Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 752 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

