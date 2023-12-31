Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 403,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 121,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

