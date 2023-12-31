Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

