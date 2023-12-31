Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

