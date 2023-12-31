Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after acquiring an additional 130,374 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

