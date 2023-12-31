Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

