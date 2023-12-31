Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $298,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,662,000 after acquiring an additional 268,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

