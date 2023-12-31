Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,545,000 after buying an additional 237,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,547,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,844,000 after buying an additional 208,396 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

