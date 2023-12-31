Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,254 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,662,000 after acquiring an additional 421,334 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.3% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $170.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

