Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 4,544 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 200.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 265.5% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 320,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,107 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 296,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 200,781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 886,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,585,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1,640.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 141,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,641,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RWJ opened at $41.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

