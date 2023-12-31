Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,091.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,670. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $133.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

