Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RAAX stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

