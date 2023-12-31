Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 773,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.
Ares Capital Price Performance
ARCC stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98.
Ares Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
