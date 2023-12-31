Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 237 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

BMY stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

