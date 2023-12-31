Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 364 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $84.55 and a 52-week high of $106.25.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

