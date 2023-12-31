Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,752 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 487.8% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 607,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 504,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

