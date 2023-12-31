Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 761 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

