Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 973 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,764,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

