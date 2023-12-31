Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 91.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.18 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

