Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BSV stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.