PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PCTEL by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PCTEL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in PCTEL by 62.4% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in PCTEL by 44.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PCTEL during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

