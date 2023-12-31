PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

