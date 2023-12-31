PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

