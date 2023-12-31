Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 32,134 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 32,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,265.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,829,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,059.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 163,954 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $390,210.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). On average, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 470,519 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 176.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 234,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

