Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 32,134 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 32,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,265.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,829,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,059.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 29th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 163,954 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $390,210.52.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). On average, research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 470,519 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 176.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 234,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

