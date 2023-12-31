Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 147.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $7,060,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $323,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 2.3 %

MEG stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEG

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.