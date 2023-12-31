Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,614 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Zuora worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $164,924.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $164,924.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

