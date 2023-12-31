Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Virtu Financial worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

VIRT opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.