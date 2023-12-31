Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of James River Group worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in James River Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.19. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

