Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Banner worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 186,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 923.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banner Stock Performance

BANR opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

