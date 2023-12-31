Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Simmons First National worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.