Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,887,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,943,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $96.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

