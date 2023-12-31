Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Shares of AXSM opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

